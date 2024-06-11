Cresset Asset Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Cresset Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 17.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 486,073 shares of the company’s stock after selling 105,037 shares during the quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $28,173,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 1,900.3% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 28,405,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,646,403,000 after acquiring an additional 26,985,803 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 16,265.3% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,869,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $861,820,000 after acquiring an additional 14,778,366 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 49.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,310,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,461,684,000 after purchasing an additional 8,982,232 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the third quarter worth about $110,972,000. Finally, Oikos Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 108.4% in the fourth quarter. Oikos Holdings LLC now owns 1,908,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,600,000 after purchasing an additional 992,700 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF stock opened at $61.34 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $70.20 billion, a PE ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.70. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a one year low of $50.95 and a one year high of $62.35.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $0.223 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

