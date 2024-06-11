Cresset Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Cresset Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 324,884 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,122 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $20,838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,522 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 5,357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Breakwater Capital Group raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 4,616 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Windham Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Windham Capital Management LLC now owns 13,940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $894,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. now owns 8,494 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA EWJ opened at $69.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $16.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 0.73. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 12-month low of $57.20 and a 12-month high of $72.07. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.19.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

