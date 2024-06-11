Cresset Asset Management LLC Sells 10,328 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Cresset Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 148,625 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 10,328 shares during the quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $19,458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Blackstone by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,006 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 61,966 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,113,000 after acquiring an additional 2,869 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,125 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Blackstone by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 563,230 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $73,738,000 after buying an additional 12,690 shares during the period. Finally, Mosley Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Blackstone during the 4th quarter valued at $481,000. 70.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BX opened at $119.78 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $85.60 billion, a PE ratio of 42.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.48. Blackstone Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.40 and a fifty-two week high of $133.56.

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The asset manager reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.98. The business had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 20.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 166.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 29th were paid a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 26th. Blackstone’s payout ratio is 117.31%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on BX shares. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Blackstone in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Blackstone from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on Blackstone from $117.00 to $114.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. UBS Group increased their target price on Blackstone from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $125.00 target price (down previously from $129.00) on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.65.

In other news, Director Ruth Porat acquired 219 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $119.48 per share, for a total transaction of $26,166.12. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 34,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,115,488.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

