Cresset Asset Management LLC Sells 15,592 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Cresset Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 174,896 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 15,592 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $22,325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get General Electric alerts:

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Halpern Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of General Electric by 968.4% during the 4th quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 203 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in General Electric during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. CGC Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in General Electric by 90.2% during the 4th quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 232 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in General Electric by 55.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 243 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Bfsg LLC purchased a new position in General Electric during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. 74.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on GE. Bank of America raised their price objective on General Electric from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of General Electric in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on General Electric from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on General Electric from $195.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $175.00 to $180.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.27.

General Electric Price Performance

NYSE:GE opened at $162.74 on Tuesday. General Electric has a 12 month low of $82.11 and a 12 month high of $170.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $159.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $147.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $178.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.23.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $16.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.25 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 12.54% and a net margin of 5.05%. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that General Electric will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Electric Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 25th. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 12th. This is a boost from General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.72%.

Insider Activity at General Electric

In related news, SVP Russell Stokes sold 45,309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.82, for a total value of $7,377,211.38. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 112,958 shares in the company, valued at $18,391,821.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

General Electric Company Profile

(Free Report)

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.