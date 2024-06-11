Cresset Asset Management LLC Sells 3,153 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Cresset Asset Management LLC reduced its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 203,441 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,153 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $15,278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at about $43,000.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of IVW opened at $89.34 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $84.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.68. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $65.53 and a twelve month high of $89.49. The stock has a market cap of $46.81 billion, a PE ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.14.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.