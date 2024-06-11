CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Shares Sold by Unigestion Holding SA

Unigestion Holding SA decreased its position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 14.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,683 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,096 shares during the period. Unigestion Holding SA’s holdings in CSX were worth $856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of CSX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $757,276,000. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of CSX by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 40,353,078 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,399,104,000 after purchasing an additional 5,041,679 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CSX by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 29,191,044 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $897,624,000 after purchasing an additional 2,748,738 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of CSX by 68.1% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,234,797 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $160,970,000 after purchasing an additional 2,119,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of CSX by 43.8% in the 3rd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 4,752,117 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $146,128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446,685 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CSX. UBS Group lowered their target price on CSX from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on CSX in a research note on Friday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of CSX in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on CSX from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on CSX from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.82.

NASDAQ CSX opened at $32.93 on Tuesday. CSX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.03 and a fifty-two week high of $40.12. The stock has a market cap of $64.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.17 and a 200-day moving average of $35.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The transportation company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.01. CSX had a return on equity of 29.58% and a net margin of 24.75%. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.37%.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

