Cullen Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR)

Cullen Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 33,194 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 988 shares during the quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Spirit AeroSystems were worth $1,055,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,694,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems during the 4th quarter valued at about $62,432,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,968,180 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $160,886,000 after purchasing an additional 51,387 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 33.9% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 6,163 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,748,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.59% of the company’s stock.

SPR stock opened at $29.92 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.77. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.65 and a twelve month high of $36.34.

Spirit AeroSystems ( NYSE:SPR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The aerospace company reported ($3.93) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($3.49). The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.69) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post -2.94 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SPR shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.83.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design, engineering, manufacture, and marketing of commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Defense & Space, and Aftermarket. The Commercial segment offers forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems, floor beams, nacelles, struts/pylons, horizontal and vertical stabilizers, flaps and slats flight control surfaces, wing structures, and wing systems.

