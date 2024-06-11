Cullen Capital Management LLC Grows Stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Cullen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 10.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,004 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,019 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $1,110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in CSX in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in CSX in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CSX in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in CSX in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Avion Wealth lifted its stake in CSX by 450.5% in the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 1,002 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. 73.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CSX stock opened at $32.93 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $64.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.17 and its 200 day moving average is $35.14. CSX Co. has a twelve month low of $29.03 and a twelve month high of $40.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The transportation company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. CSX had a net margin of 24.75% and a return on equity of 29.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. CSX’s payout ratio is presently 26.37%.

Several research firms have weighed in on CSX. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of CSX from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of CSX in a research report on Friday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of CSX from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CSX presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.82.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

