Cullen Capital Management LLC Has $1.05 Million Stock Position in Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC)

Cullen Capital Management LLC raised its position in Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC – Free Report) by 110.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 43,711 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,915 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Premier Financial worth $1,053,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Premier Financial by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,254,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,342,000 after purchasing an additional 17,231 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Premier Financial by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,930,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,942,000 after acquiring an additional 14,655 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Premier Financial by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,065,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,669,000 after acquiring an additional 48,257 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Premier Financial by 333.1% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 268,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,575,000 after acquiring an additional 206,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Premier Financial by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 206,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,982,000 after purchasing an additional 25,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.14% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Premier Financial from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $23.00 target price (down previously from $25.00) on shares of Premier Financial in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Hovde Group upgraded shares of Premier Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.50 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 1st.

In other Premier Financial news, Director Donald P. Hileman sold 1,500 shares of Premier Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.19, for a total transaction of $31,785.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,811 shares in the company, valued at $631,695.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PFC opened at $18.98 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $679.67 million, a PE ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 1.27. Premier Financial Corp. has a 52-week low of $15.68 and a 52-week high of $24.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.87.

Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $108.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.93 million. Premier Financial had a net margin of 23.67% and a return on equity of 9.12%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Premier Financial Corp. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.53%. Premier Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

Premier Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides various banking services. It offers demand, checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposits and certificates of deposit account registry service; and investment products. The company also provides residential and commercial real estate, commercial, construction, home improvement and home equity, installment, and consumer loans.

