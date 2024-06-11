Cullen Capital Management LLC Has $1.50 Million Stock Position in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD)

Cullen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 194,619 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 10,569 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.29% of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock worth $1,495,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Great Lakes Dredge & Dock alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. AXQ Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock in the third quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,955 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 3,011 shares during the last quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock in the third quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 40.2% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 20,493 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 5,881 shares during the last quarter. 89.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Trading Up 3.4 %

GLDD stock opened at $9.11 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.11. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. has a one year low of $6.11 and a one year high of $9.78. The stock has a market cap of $610.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.13.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock ( NASDAQ:GLDD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The construction company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.25. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 8.83%. The firm had revenue of $198.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.45 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

GLDD has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. TheStreet raised shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Great Lakes Dredge & Dock

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Company Profile

(Free Report)

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation provides dredging services in the United States. The company engages in capital dredging that consists of port expansion projects; coastal restoration and land reclamations; trench digging for pipelines, tunnels, and cables; and other dredging related to the construction of breakwaters, jetties, canals, and other marine structures.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLDD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Lakes Dredge & Dock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.