Cullen Capital Management LLC Has $2.37 Million Stock Holdings in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Cullen Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) by 21.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,835 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 5,277 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $2,366,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CNI. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the 4th quarter worth $769,556,000. Canoe Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 8,401.1% during the fourth quarter. Canoe Financial LP now owns 4,007,186 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $503,423,000 after purchasing an additional 3,960,049 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 63.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,623,561 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $957,845,000 after purchasing an additional 2,951,506 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway during the fourth quarter worth $140,877,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 53.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,879,091 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $311,892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,244 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Monday, April 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $121.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Canadian National Railway presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.32.

Canadian National Railway Stock Up 0.2 %

Canadian National Railway stock opened at $124.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.15 billion, a PE ratio of 19.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $126.59 and its 200-day moving average is $126.00. Canadian National Railway has a fifty-two week low of $103.96 and a fifty-two week high of $134.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 32.81% and a return on equity of 23.27%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Canadian National Railway Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.08%.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

(Free Report)

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.