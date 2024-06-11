Cullen Capital Management LLC Has $3.14 Million Stake in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA)

Cullen Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Free Report) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 92,403 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 5,093 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Axalta Coating Systems were worth $3,139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AXTA. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,736,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,657,696 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $125,292,000 after buying an additional 382,949 shares during the last quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 49.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 2,952,198 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $79,414,000 after buying an additional 974,973 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 251,081 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $8,529,000 after purchasing an additional 28,836 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,385,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.28% of the company’s stock.

Axalta Coating Systems stock opened at $36.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.57, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.51. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $25.03 and a fifty-two week high of $36.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.07.

Axalta Coating Systems ( NYSE:AXTA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.08. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 21.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AXTA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.23.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Mobility Coatings.

