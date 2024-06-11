Cullen Capital Management LLC Has $3.35 Million Stock Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Cullen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,246 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $3,349,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Seven Mile Advisory grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Seven Mile Advisory now owns 3,953 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC now owns 1,636 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,451 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,436,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. now owns 5,806 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $915,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 1,643 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 26.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE WMT opened at $66.97 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $539.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.66, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.51. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.85 and a 12 month high of $67.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $61.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.82.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $161.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.57 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.57% and a net margin of 2.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on WMT shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $64.33 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walmart has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.24.

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 345,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.93, for a total transaction of $21,020,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 652,044,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,729,056,822.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.11, for a total transaction of $82,637,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 640,532,611 shares in the company, valued at $42,345,610,913.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 345,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.93, for a total transaction of $21,020,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 652,044,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,729,056,822.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,906,725 shares of company stock valued at $642,307,702. 45.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

