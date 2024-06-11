Cullen Capital Management LLC Has $713,000 Stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Cullen Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 19.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,866 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,420 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $713,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Kimberly-Clark by 90.9% during the fourth quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 122.5% during the third quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. 76.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Paula Ramos sold 10,178 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.17, for a total value of $1,396,116.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,050.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 6,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.59, for a total value of $866,420.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,562,467.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paula Ramos sold 10,178 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.17, for a total transaction of $1,396,116.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,050.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,395 shares of company stock worth $3,332,776 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Performance

Shares of Kimberly-Clark stock opened at $135.51 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $132.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $125.90. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1-year low of $116.32 and a 1-year high of $139.75. The company has a market cap of $45.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.91, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.38.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.40. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 250.28% and a net margin of 9.05%. The firm had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.02 EPS for the current year.

Kimberly-Clark Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on KMB shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $126.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $115.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $111.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kimberly-Clark currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.85.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

