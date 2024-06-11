Cullen Capital Management LLC Has $788,000 Holdings in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP)

Cullen Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,258 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 477 shares during the quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Credicorp were worth $788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Credicorp by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,152,938 shares of the bank’s stock worth $472,720,000 after acquiring an additional 99,691 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Credicorp by 1.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,656,459 shares of the bank’s stock worth $339,947,000 after acquiring an additional 36,795 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Global Investments LLC raised its position in Credicorp by 7.6% during the third quarter. Westwood Global Investments LLC now owns 1,898,456 shares of the bank’s stock worth $242,945,000 after acquiring an additional 134,731 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Credicorp by 6.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,286,946 shares of the bank’s stock worth $164,693,000 after acquiring an additional 75,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in Credicorp by 12.7% during the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,036,755 shares of the bank’s stock worth $132,674,000 after acquiring an additional 117,102 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Credicorp from $190.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.73.

Shares of NYSE:BAP opened at $160.37 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $166.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $158.77. Credicorp Ltd. has a 12-month low of $116.42 and a 12-month high of $180.21. The firm has a market cap of $12.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The bank reported $5.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.25 by $0.81. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Credicorp had a net margin of 19.95% and a return on equity of 15.33%. Analysts predict that Credicorp Ltd. will post 18.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be issued a $9.4084 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.8%. This is a boost from Credicorp’s previous annual dividend of $6.74. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 17th. Credicorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 207.72%.

Credicorp Ltd. provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. It operates through Universal Banking, Insurance and Pensions, Microfinance, and Investment Banking and Equity Management segments. The Universal Banking segment grants various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities; and various deposits and current accounts.

