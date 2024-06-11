Cullen Capital Management LLC Has $996,000 Stock Holdings in First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK)

Cullen Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK – Free Report) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 708 shares during the quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in First Interstate BancSystem were worth $996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get First Interstate BancSystem alerts:

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of FIBK. Swiss National Bank grew its position in First Interstate BancSystem by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 195,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,864,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in First Interstate BancSystem by 142.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 149,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,725,000 after acquiring an additional 87,710 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in First Interstate BancSystem during the 3rd quarter worth $81,000. WBI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in First Interstate BancSystem during the 3rd quarter worth $343,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in First Interstate BancSystem by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,451,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $160,907,000 after acquiring an additional 28,343 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

First Interstate BancSystem Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FIBK opened at $25.52 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.58 and its 200-day moving average is $27.40. First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.81 and a 1 year high of $32.54.

First Interstate BancSystem Announces Dividend

First Interstate BancSystem ( NASDAQ:FIBK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $242.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $236.80 million. First Interstate BancSystem had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 17.76%. Equities research analysts predict that First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 3rd. First Interstate BancSystem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.90%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded First Interstate BancSystem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on First Interstate BancSystem from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. TheStreet lowered First Interstate BancSystem from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of First Interstate BancSystem in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on First Interstate BancSystem from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, First Interstate BancSystem has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.20.

Get Our Latest Research Report on FIBK

First Interstate BancSystem Company Profile

(Free Report)

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. It offers various traditional depository products, including checking, savings, and time deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Interstate BancSystem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Interstate BancSystem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.