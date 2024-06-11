Cullen Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Cullen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Free Report) by 155.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 61,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 37,194 shares during the quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $866,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 57.3% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,910 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 7.4% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,458,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,118,000 after buying an additional 237,513 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 32.0% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 41,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 9,948 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in First Horizon by 69.6% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 119,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 48,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in First Horizon by 5,349.2% during the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 664,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,326,000 after purchasing an additional 652,600 shares in the last quarter. 80.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Horizon Stock Down 1.8 %

FHN stock opened at $14.97 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.19 billion, a PE ratio of 10.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.91. First Horizon Co. has a 12 month low of $10.08 and a 12 month high of $16.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

First Horizon Announces Dividend

First Horizon ( NYSE:FHN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $819.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $809.51 million. First Horizon had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 8.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that First Horizon Co. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.96%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on FHN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of First Horizon from $16.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of First Horizon from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of First Horizon from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of First Horizon from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of First Horizon in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, First Horizon has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.62.

First Horizon Company Profile

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through Regional Banking and Specialty Banking segments. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

