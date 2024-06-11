Cullen Capital Management LLC Invests $1.14 Million in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ)

Cullen Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 46,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,140,000.

Get Cousins Properties alerts:

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CUZ. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Cousins Properties in the 4th quarter worth about $35,502,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,208,784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $297,284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,407,164 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,680,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $461,998,000 after acquiring an additional 670,381 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 53.2% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,092,361 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,599,000 after acquiring an additional 379,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cousins Properties in the 3rd quarter worth about $5,396,000. 94.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cousins Properties

In other news, CFO Gregg D. Adzema sold 71,097 shares of Cousins Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.31, for a total transaction of $1,657,271.07. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 85,872 shares in the company, valued at $2,001,676.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Cousins Properties from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cousins Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cousins Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.67.

Check Out Our Latest Report on CUZ

Cousins Properties Stock Performance

CUZ opened at $22.85 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.63, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.04 and its 200 day moving average is $23.15. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a 12-month low of $17.40 and a 12-month high of $25.19.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.54). Cousins Properties had a return on equity of 1.62% and a net margin of 9.15%. The business had revenue of $209.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cousins Properties Incorporated will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

Cousins Properties Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 4th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 3rd. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 261.22%.

About Cousins Properties

(Free Report)

Cousins Properties Incorporated ("Cousins") is a fully integrated, self-administered, and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office buildings located in high-growth Sun Belt markets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CUZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cousins Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cousins Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.