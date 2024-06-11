Cullen Capital Management LLC Invests $792,000 in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Cullen Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 19,280 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $792,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,353,426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,535,226,000 after buying an additional 1,334,922 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 19,311,951 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $757,222,000 after buying an additional 410,848 shares during the last quarter. WealthNavi Inc. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 15,726,198 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $646,347,000 after buying an additional 836,192 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 11,603,286 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $476,895,000 after purchasing an additional 164,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,270,576 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $402,709,000 after purchasing an additional 272,766 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VWO opened at $43.45 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $37.46 and a 52 week high of $44.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $42.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.52.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

