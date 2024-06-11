Cullen Capital Management LLC Lowers Position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Cullen Capital Management LLC decreased its position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 95.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,489 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 430,755 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $2,868,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allstate in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,927,000. Allen Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allstate in the fourth quarter valued at about $228,000. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its stake in shares of Allstate by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 22,837 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,197,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the period. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Allstate by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 20,440 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,861,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allstate in the fourth quarter valued at about $309,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.47% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several analysts recently commented on ALL shares. HSBC upgraded shares of Allstate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $158.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Allstate from $185.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Allstate from $181.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Allstate from $164.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Allstate from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Allstate presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $174.59.
Insider Activity at Allstate
In related news, insider John E. Dugenske sold 31,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.20, for a total value of $5,276,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,847,016.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Allstate Price Performance
Shares of ALL stock opened at $163.87 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.25 billion, a PE ratio of 36.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $168.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $158.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The Allstate Co. has a twelve month low of $100.57 and a twelve month high of $177.37.
Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $5.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.11 by $1.02. The business had revenue of $15.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.76 billion. Allstate had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.30) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post 15.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Allstate Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.24%.
Allstate Profile
The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.
