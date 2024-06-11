Cullen Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

Cullen Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Free Report) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 109,883 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,394 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vale were worth $1,743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Vale alerts:

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VALE. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Vale by 21.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,752,878 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $237,889,000 after buying an additional 3,092,376 shares during the period. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC lifted its holdings in Vale by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC now owns 10,837,103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $171,876,000 after buying an additional 75,726 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Vale by 1.1% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,090,415 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $135,212,000 after buying an additional 111,826 shares during the period. Oaktree Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Vale by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 9,399,887 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $149,082,000 after buying an additional 705,520 shares during the period. Finally, SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda lifted its holdings in Vale by 1,422.7% in the fourth quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 8,586,062 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $136,175,000 after buying an additional 8,022,188 shares during the period. 21.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vale Price Performance

Shares of VALE opened at $11.40 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $51.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.25 and a 200 day moving average of $13.37. Vale S.A. has a twelve month low of $11.23 and a twelve month high of $16.08.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Vale ( NYSE:VALE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $8.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.35 billion. Vale had a net margin of 18.72% and a return on equity of 19.59%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Vale S.A. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on VALE shares. UBS Group upgraded shares of Vale from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Vale in a report on Saturday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Vale from $20.50 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 12th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Vale from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 target price (down from $20.00) on shares of Vale in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Vale presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.67.

View Our Latest Report on VALE

About Vale

(Free Report)

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Iron Solutions and Energy Transition Materials segments. The Iron Solutions segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VALE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.