Cullen Capital Management LLC Sells 1,222 Shares of Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB)

Cullen Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 19,671 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,222 shares during the quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ameris Bancorp were worth $1,044,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ABCB. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 1.0% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 144,844 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,561,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 4.6% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,344 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 6.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 687,567 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,396,000 after buying an additional 38,863 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 14.8% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 31,951 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after buying an additional 4,123 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 0.9% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 215,466 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,272,000 after buying an additional 1,966 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ABCB shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Ameris Bancorp from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Ameris Bancorp from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a report on Friday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ameris Bancorp has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

Shares of ABCB opened at $46.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.04. Ameris Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $32.74 and a fifty-two week high of $53.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.28.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The bank reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $267.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.05 million. Ameris Bancorp had a net margin of 18.06% and a return on equity of 8.62%. The business’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Ameris Bancorp will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, March 31st were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Ameris Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.60%.

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides range of banking services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division. The company offers commercial and retail checking, regular interest-bearing savings, money market, individual retirement, and certificates of deposit accounts.

