Cullen Capital Management LLC Sells 15,509 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Cullen Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 144,546 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 15,509 shares during the quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $3,809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allen Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $930,000. XML Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 116,750 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,076,000 after buying an additional 4,811 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,124,750 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $29,637,000 after buying an additional 98,494 shares in the last quarter. South Street Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. South Street Advisors LLC now owns 28,620 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $754,000 after buying an additional 4,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evercore Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 238,390 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $6,282,000 after buying an additional 60,940 shares in the last quarter. 26.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:EPD opened at $28.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $61.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.19, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1-year low of $25.61 and a 1-year high of $29.99.

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $14.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.82 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 19.73% and a net margin of 10.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th were paid a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 29th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.22%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.78%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. StockNews.com raised Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Barclays increased their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Enterprise Products Partners currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.77.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

