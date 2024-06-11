Cullen Capital Management LLC Sells 5,540 Shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Cullen Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,070 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 5,540 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $2,763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in BorgWarner by 1.4% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,068,394 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $83,501,000 after purchasing an additional 28,158 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 124.9% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 63,034 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,545,000 after purchasing an additional 35,008 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 26,493 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 3,257 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 89.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 13,374 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 6,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 267,071 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $10,782,000 after purchasing an additional 2,349 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on BWA. Piper Sandler began coverage on BorgWarner in a report on Friday, March 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. BNP Paribas lowered BorgWarner from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on BorgWarner from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on BorgWarner from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.76.

BorgWarner Price Performance

NYSE:BWA opened at $34.32 on Tuesday. BorgWarner Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.51 and a 52 week high of $50.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.82 billion, a PE ratio of 13.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.90.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.16. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 4.02%. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. BorgWarner’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BorgWarner Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is presently 16.67%.

BorgWarner announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the auto parts company to buy up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 3,000 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $99,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 249,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,217,429. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

BorgWarner Profile

BorgWarner Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery heaters, and battery charging.

