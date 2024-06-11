Cullen Capital Management LLC Trims Holdings in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST)

Cullen Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Free Report) by 35.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,029 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 13,657 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sensata Technologies were worth $940,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,840,668 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $561,274,000 after acquiring an additional 265,583 shares during the period. Shapiro Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 4,358,416 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $164,835,000 after acquiring an additional 186,627 shares during the period. Kodai Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sensata Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $133,156,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,415,576 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $128,325,000 after acquiring an additional 455,237 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,983,414 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $112,087,000 after acquiring an additional 31,352 shares during the period. 99.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Sensata Technologies

In related news, Director Ali John Mirshekari bought 73,137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $39.17 per share, with a total value of $2,864,776.29. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 73,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,864,776.29. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Sensata Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ST opened at $39.54 on Tuesday. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a 52 week low of $30.56 and a 52 week high of $47.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is $38.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $986.51 million. Sensata Technologies had a negative net margin of 0.35% and a positive return on equity of 17.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Sensata Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 8th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 7th. Sensata Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -436.32%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ST. Evercore ISI raised shares of Sensata Technologies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 target price (down from $44.00) on shares of Sensata Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Sensata Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sensata Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.78.

View Our Latest Analysis on ST

Sensata Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors and sensor-rich solutions, electrical protection components and systems, and other products used in mission-critical systems and applications in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions.

Featured Articles

