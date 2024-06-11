Cullen Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC)

Cullen Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC – Free Report) by 13.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,191 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,760 shares during the quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Simmons First National were worth $599,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SFNC. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Simmons First National in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,751,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Simmons First National by 131.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 475,239 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,429,000 after purchasing an additional 270,255 shares during the period. Simmons Bank increased its holdings in shares of Simmons First National by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 1,977,793 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,239,000 after purchasing an additional 175,716 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simmons First National in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,041,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simmons First National in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,951,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.58% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP George A. Makris III sold 15,625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.23, for a total transaction of $269,218.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,707 shares in the company, valued at $684,151.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Simmons First National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on Simmons First National from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Stephens dropped their target price on Simmons First National from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.00.

Simmons First National Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of SFNC stock opened at $16.48 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.45. Simmons First National Co. has a 1-year low of $13.36 and a 1-year high of $20.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.32. Simmons First National had a return on equity of 5.94% and a net margin of 11.97%. The business had revenue of $195.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Simmons First National Co. will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Simmons First National Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.10%. Simmons First National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.16%.

Simmons First National Company Profile

(Free Report)

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides banking and other financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company offers checking, savings, and time deposits; consumer, real estate, and commercial loans; agricultural finance, equipment, and small business administration lending; trust and fiduciary services; credit cards; investment management products; treasury management; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

Featured Stories

