CytoMed Therapeutics’ (GDTC) Speculative Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Benchmark

CytoMed Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GDTC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “speculative buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Benchmark in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $5.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 150.04% from the stock’s previous close.
CytoMed Therapeutics Trading Up 2.5 %
Shares of GDTC stock opened at $2.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 14.09 and a current ratio of 14.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.82. CytoMed Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.92 and a fifty-two week high of $9.25.
About CytoMed Therapeutics
