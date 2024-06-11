Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) PT Lowered to $67.00

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at Truist Financial from $78.00 to $67.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Truist Financial’s price target indicates a potential upside of 39.58% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $71.00 price objective (up from $50.00) on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.64.

Shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock opened at $48.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.08 and a beta of 2.06. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a 52-week low of $33.07 and a 52-week high of $69.82. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.11.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.04). Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a return on equity of 53.96% and a net margin of 5.76%. The business had revenue of $599.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $603.41 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Dave & Buster’s Entertainment news, SVP John Mulleady sold 42,824 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.58, for a total value of $2,851,221.92. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 57,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,803,848.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Michael J. Griffith sold 5,203 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.57, for a total value of $341,160.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,199,611.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP John Mulleady sold 42,824 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.58, for a total value of $2,851,221.92. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 57,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,803,848.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 2.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,482,502 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $166,166,000 after purchasing an additional 116,402 shares during the period. Eminence Capital LP grew its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 331.4% during the 3rd quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 3,635,435 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $134,766,000 after buying an additional 2,792,780 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 1.8% in the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 2,492,571 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $92,400,000 after acquiring an additional 43,621 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 7.0% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,022,415 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $74,971,000 after acquiring an additional 132,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolf Hill Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,730,000. 91.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

