DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Shares Bought by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 56.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 226,425 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 81,715 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in DexCom were worth $28,097,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get DexCom alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its position in shares of DexCom by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 33,992 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $4,218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,548 shares during the period. Connectus Wealth LLC purchased a new position in DexCom in the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. Ossiam lifted its stake in DexCom by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Ossiam now owns 15,377 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,908,000 after buying an additional 1,722 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its stake in DexCom by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 3,548 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scholtz & Company LLC purchased a new position in DexCom in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,797,000. 97.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DXCM. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of DexCom from $148.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of DexCom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of DexCom from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of DexCom in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of DexCom from $153.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.94.

DexCom Stock Up 0.7 %

DexCom stock opened at $116.57 on Tuesday. DexCom, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.75 and a fifty-two week high of $142.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $129.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.92. The company has a market capitalization of $46.36 billion, a PE ratio of 75.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.22.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The medical device company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.05. DexCom had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 31.01%. The business had revenue of $921.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $911.20 million. Research analysts expect that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at DexCom

In other news, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 49,633 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.30, for a total transaction of $6,864,243.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 283,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,262,401.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 49,633 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.30, for a total value of $6,864,243.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 283,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,262,401.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Sadie Stern sold 4,137 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $579,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,682,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 59,665 shares of company stock valued at $8,242,286. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DexCom Profile

(Free Report)

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DXCM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.