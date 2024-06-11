Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, June 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.0461 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, June 20th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th.
Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust Price Performance
Shares of EVN stock opened at $10.15 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.00. Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $8.64 and a fifty-two week high of $10.45.
About Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust
