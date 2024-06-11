Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Grows Position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,565 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,197 shares during the quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $4,075,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Simon Property Group by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Group Inc. grew its holdings in Simon Property Group by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Cascade Investment Group Inc. now owns 14,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,097,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in Simon Property Group by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Simon Property Group by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in Simon Property Group by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 5,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $794,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on SPG shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Simon Property Group from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. StockNews.com raised Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Simon Property Group from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Simon Property Group from $142.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on Simon Property Group from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.33.

Simon Property Group Stock Performance

Simon Property Group stock opened at $152.04 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $146.71 and its 200-day moving average is $144.81. The company has a market cap of $49.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.20, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 2.19. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.11 and a 12 month high of $157.82.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by ($0.55). The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 78.50% and a net margin of 46.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.74 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. This is an increase from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.95. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.91%.

About Simon Property Group

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

