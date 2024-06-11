Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Grows Stock Holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its position in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,432 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $3,489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of STZ. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Asset Dedication LLC increased its stake in Constellation Brands by 3,833.3% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Constellation Brands in the third quarter valued at $58,000. 77.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO William A. Newlands sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.54, for a total transaction of $6,538,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,844,638. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO William A. Newlands sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.54, for a total value of $6,538,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,844,638. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Mcgrew sold 3,237 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.50, for a total transaction of $827,053.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $442,270.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,031 shares of company stock valued at $12,582,321 over the last 90 days. 12.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE STZ opened at $251.68 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.05 billion, a PE ratio of 26.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $256.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $251.69. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $227.50 and a 12-month high of $274.87.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 11th. The company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.16. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 23.06%. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.98 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 13.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 3rd were given a $1.01 dividend. This is a positive change from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.07%.

STZ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $295.00 to $288.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $292.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $298.20.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

