Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Has $3.78 Million Stock Position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its holdings in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,715 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 676 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Nucor were worth $3,779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SVB Wealth LLC increased its position in Nucor by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 3,656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Nucor by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 865 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in Nucor by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 7,191 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC increased its position in Nucor by 36.6% in the 4th quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 220 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its position in Nucor by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 822 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 76.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:NUE opened at $157.31 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $177.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $178.74. Nucor Co. has a twelve month low of $140.07 and a twelve month high of $203.00. The company has a market cap of $37.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.62 by ($0.16). Nucor had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 19.62%. The business had revenue of $8.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.45 EPS. Nucor’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 12.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.71%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NUE. StockNews.com lowered Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Citigroup raised Nucor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Nucor from $195.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Nucor from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Nucor in a report on Monday, May 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $192.75.

In other Nucor news, insider Michael D. Keller sold 3,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.67, for a total value of $609,092.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,817,153.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Michael D. Keller sold 3,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.67, for a total transaction of $609,092.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,817,153.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Douglas J. Jellison sold 19,506 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.41, for a total value of $3,772,655.46. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 120,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,351,936.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 32,651 shares of company stock worth $6,283,648. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.

