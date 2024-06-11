Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Purchases 444 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,988 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $3,699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in IQVIA by 327.6% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 124 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in IQVIA in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in IQVIA in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Security National Bank purchased a new stake in IQVIA in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. 89.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim lowered IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on IQVIA from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Truist Financial decreased their target price on IQVIA from $297.00 to $292.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded IQVIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on IQVIA in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, IQVIA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.40.

Shares of NYSE IQV opened at $215.83 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $39.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $230.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $230.35. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $167.42 and a 52 week high of $261.73.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical research company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 29.17% and a net margin of 9.01%. Research analysts anticipate that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

