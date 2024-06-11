Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Raises Stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 29,526 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $3,588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KMB. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter worth approximately $437,420,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 74.9% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,442,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,189,000 after buying an additional 1,046,155 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 14.7% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,996,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,815,000 after buying an additional 641,187 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 31.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,197,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,530,000 after purchasing an additional 524,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,926,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,114,000 after purchasing an additional 370,094 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.29% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE KMB opened at $135.51 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12 month low of $116.32 and a 12 month high of $139.75. The stock has a market cap of $45.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $132.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.90.

Kimberly-Clark Dividend Announcement

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.40. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 250.28% and a net margin of 9.05%. The company had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is 89.71%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Katy Chen sold 454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.24, for a total value of $61,398.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,324.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Katy Chen sold 454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.24, for a total value of $61,398.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,324.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Paula Ramos sold 10,178 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.17, for a total value of $1,396,116.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,050.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 24,395 shares of company stock valued at $3,332,776. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. HSBC boosted their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Evercore ISI upgraded Kimberly-Clark from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $133.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $135.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $111.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.85.

View Our Latest Stock Report on KMB

About Kimberly-Clark

(Free Report)

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.