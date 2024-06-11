Elrond (EGLD) Trading Down 13.7% This Week

Elrond (EGLD) traded 5.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on June 11th. One Elrond coin can currently be purchased for approximately $33.71 or 0.00050340 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Elrond has a total market cap of $911.83 million and approximately $21.34 million worth of Elrond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Elrond has traded down 13.7% against the US dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
Elrond Profile
Elrond (CRYPTO:EGLD) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 3rd, 2020. Elrond’s total supply is 27,052,761 coins and its circulating supply is 27,047,609 coins. Elrond’s official Twitter account is @multiversx and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Elrond is https://reddit.com/r/elrondnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Elrond is multiversx.com. The official message board for Elrond is multiversx.com/blog.
Elrond Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elrond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elrond should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Elrond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
