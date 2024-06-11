Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) Shares Sold by Cullen Capital Management LLC

Cullen Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) by 19.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 349,149 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 86,470 shares during the quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $4,818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Activest Wealth Management raised its stake in Energy Transfer by 33.9% during the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 2,909 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 32,203 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Ethos Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC now owns 15,866 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares during the period. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. raised its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 228,569 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,154,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares during the period. 38.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ET opened at $15.70 on Tuesday. Energy Transfer LP has a 52 week low of $12.46 and a 52 week high of $16.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $52.91 billion, a PE ratio of 14.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.63.

Energy Transfer ( NYSE:ET Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.04). Energy Transfer had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 12.22%. The firm had revenue of $21.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were given a $0.317 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. This is an increase from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.08%. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 116.51%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ET shares. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price target (up from $18.00) on shares of Energy Transfer in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Energy Transfer currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.86.

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

