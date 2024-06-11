Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) Stock Position Decreased by Balyasny Asset Management L.P.

Balyasny Asset Management L.P. cut its holdings in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 37.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 768,308 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 462,559 shares during the quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Entergy were worth $77,745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tidemark LLC bought a new position in shares of Entergy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Entergy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new position in Entergy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Entergy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Entergy in the third quarter worth $43,000. 88.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Deanna D. Rodriguez sold 1,500 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.23, for a total value of $151,845.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,442 shares in the company, valued at $348,433.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Entergy news, insider Deanna D. Rodriguez sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.23, for a total transaction of $151,845.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $348,433.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 8,500 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.84, for a total transaction of $874,140.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,019,247.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,729 shares of company stock valued at $2,194,615 over the last 90 days. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE ETR opened at $108.06 on Tuesday. Entergy Co. has a one year low of $87.10 and a one year high of $114.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $23.08 billion, a PE ratio of 10.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.73.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.36). Entergy had a net margin of 17.75% and a return on equity of 10.20%. The company had revenue of $31.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. Entergy’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Entergy Co. will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. Entergy’s payout ratio is currently 45.34%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ETR shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Entergy from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Entergy from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $117.00 price target on shares of Entergy in a report on Monday, February 26th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Entergy from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Entergy from $107.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Entergy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.50.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

