Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $58.81 Million Stock Holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 709,814 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 14,660 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $58,808,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get KKR & Co. Inc. alerts:

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 42,808,786 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,546,708,000 after acquiring an additional 805,122 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,941,257 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,460,381,000 after purchasing an additional 475,118 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,203,062 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $845,324,000 after purchasing an additional 365,449 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at $649,798,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 297.0% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,072,541 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $312,469,000 after purchasing an additional 3,794,837 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on KKR. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $104.00 price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $115.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $154.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.50.

KKR & Co. Inc. Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE KKR opened at $108.95 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.95 and a 52 week high of $110.72. The firm has a market cap of $96.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.63.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The asset manager reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.02). KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 4.52% and a net margin of 19.38%. The company had revenue of $986.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $989.14 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KKR & Co. Inc. Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. This is an increase from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.70%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 17,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.36, for a total value of $1,458,800,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 366,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,557,025.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Kkr Alternative Assets Llc bought 571,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $14,285,725.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,000,687 shares in the company, valued at $25,017,175. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 17,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.36, for a total transaction of $1,458,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 366,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,557,025.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 2,814,013 shares of company stock valued at $71,428,603 in the last quarter. Insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co. Inc. Profile

(Free Report)

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.