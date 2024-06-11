Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited (CLWT) to Issue — Dividend of $0.08 on June 27th

Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited (NASDAQ:CLWT – Get Free Report) announced a — dividend on Tuesday, May 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share on Thursday, June 27th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th.
Euro Tech Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ CLWT opened at $1.70 on Tuesday. Euro Tech has a 1 year low of $1.22 and a 1 year high of $1.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.67 and a 200 day moving average of $1.58.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Euro Tech in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.
Euro Tech Company Profile
Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited primarily distributes water treatment equipment, laboratory instruments, analyzers, test kits and related supplies, and power generation equipment to commercial customers, and governmental agencies in Hong Kong and the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Trading and Manufacturing, and Engineering.
