Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) Shares Purchased by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Free Report) by 252.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 114,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 82,207 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $18,409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Extra Space Storage alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXR. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Extra Space Storage in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Extra Space Storage in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 153.8% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 99.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on EXR. StockNews.com cut Extra Space Storage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 2nd. Barclays raised their target price on Extra Space Storage from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on Extra Space Storage in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued a “sector underperform” rating and a $131.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.83.

Extra Space Storage Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EXR opened at $149.95 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.19 and a twelve month high of $164.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $142.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $144.70. The stock has a market cap of $31.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.81.

Extra Space Storage Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is currently 144.32%.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

(Free Report)

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,714 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.6 million units and approximately 283.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Extra Space Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extra Space Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.