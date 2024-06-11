Ferguson plc (FERG) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 13th

Ferguson plc (LON:FERG – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, June 4th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Ferguson Stock Down 0.1 %
Shares of FERG opened at £155.50 ($198.01) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £31.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,307.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of £168.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of £158.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.62, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Ferguson has a 1 year low of £114.90 ($146.31) and a 1 year high of £178.10 ($226.79).
Ferguson Company Profile
