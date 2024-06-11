GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) Director Leah Sweet Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) Director Leah Sweet sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.59, for a total value of $141,590.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,602,374.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NYSE:GDDY opened at $142.07 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $20.27 billion, a PE ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 1.10. GoDaddy Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.18 and a 52 week high of $142.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $130.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.15.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.08. GoDaddy had a negative return on equity of 186.09% and a net margin of 40.38%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. On average, analysts predict that GoDaddy Inc. will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in GoDaddy during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 102.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 263 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GoDaddy during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in GoDaddy by 140.4% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 351 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of GoDaddy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 90.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $136.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on GoDaddy from $124.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. UBS Group upped their price objective on GoDaddy from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of GoDaddy in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on GoDaddy from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.92.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce, and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized website building that allows customers to easily build and manage a faster WordPress site; Managed WooCommerce Stores to sell anything and anywhere online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

