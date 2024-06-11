Harland & Wolff Group (LON:HARL) Trading Up 9.2%

Harland & Wolff Group Holdings Plc (LON:HARL – Get Free Report) shares were up 9.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 10.50 ($0.13) and last traded at GBX 10.10 ($0.13). Approximately 2,589,629 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 172% from the average daily volume of 951,316 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 9.25 ($0.12).

Harland & Wolff Group Stock Up 9.8 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,044.10. The company has a market cap of £17.58 million, a P/E ratio of -18.50 and a beta of 3.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 11.17 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 11.41.

About Harland & Wolff Group

Harland & Wolff Group Holdings Plc, a multisite fabrication company, provides offshore and maritime engineering services in the United Kingdom. It offers technical services, such as consultancy, basic design, detailed engineering, and through-life support services; fabrication and construction; and repair and maintenance services.

