HC Wainwright Lowers Enlivex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ENLV) Price Target to $6.00

Enlivex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ENLV – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at HC Wainwright from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price indicates a potential upside of 341.18% from the stock’s current price.
Enlivex Therapeutics Trading Up 1.5 %
ENLV opened at $1.36 on Tuesday. Enlivex Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.15 and a 12-month high of $4.59. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.52. The company has a market capitalization of $28.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 1.26.
Enlivex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ENLV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Enlivex Therapeutics will post -0.86 EPS for the current year.
Enlivex Therapeutics Company Profile
Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a clinical-stage macrophage reprogramming immunotherapy company in Israel. Its product pipeline is the Allocetra, which is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of organ dysfunction caused by sepsis. The company also develops Allocetra for the treatment of moderate knee osteoarthritis and end-stage knee osteoarthritis which is in phase I/II clinical trial.
