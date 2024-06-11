HomeCo Daily Needs REIT (ASX:HDN) Announces $0.02 Final Dividend

HomeCo Daily Needs REIT (ASX:HDN – Get Free Report) announced a final dividend on Monday, June 10th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be given a dividend of 0.021 per share on Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 26th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.55.

Insider Activity at HomeCo Daily Needs REIT

In other HomeCo Daily Needs REIT news, insider David Di Pilla sold 40,000,000 shares of HomeCo Daily Needs REIT stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of A$1.25 ($0.83), for a total value of A$50,000,000.00 ($33,112,582.78). 25.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HomeCo Daily Needs REIT Company Profile

HomeCo Daily Needs REIT is an Australian Real Estate Investment Trust listed on the ASX with a mandate to invest in convenience-based assets across the target sub-sectors of Neighbourhood Retail, Large Format Retail and Health & Services. HomeCo Daily Needs REIT aims to provide unitholders with consistent and growing distributions.

