ICON Public (ICLR) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

ICON Public (NASDAQ: ICLR) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:
- 6/6/2024 – ICON Public is now covered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $370.00 price target on the stock.
- 5/31/2024 – ICON Public had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at William Blair.
- 5/31/2024 – ICON Public had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $363.00 to $367.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 5/31/2024 – ICON Public had its price target raised by analysts at TD Cowen from $349.00 to $373.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 4/26/2024 – ICON Public had its price target lowered by analysts at Evercore ISI from $350.00 to $330.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 4/26/2024 – ICON Public had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $362.00 to $363.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 4/26/2024 – ICON Public had its price target raised by analysts at TD Cowen from $343.00 to $349.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
ICON Public Stock Up 0.2 %
ICLR stock opened at $319.84 on Tuesday. ICON Public Limited has a 52-week low of $221.20 and a 52-week high of $344.77. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $312.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $297.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.24.
ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The medical research company reported $3.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.30 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. ICON Public had a net margin of 8.30% and a return on equity of 11.70%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ICON Public Limited will post 14.52 EPS for the current year.
ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development and commercialization services in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.
