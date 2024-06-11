IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Shares Sold by Strategic Global Advisors LLC

Strategic Global Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 40.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,059 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,393 shares during the period. Strategic Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $1,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IDXX. Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 79.9% in the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 17,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,620,000 after purchasing an additional 7,741 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 43,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,196,000 after purchasing an additional 8,831 shares during the period. Carderock Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,112,000 after purchasing an additional 4,315 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 42,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,307,000 after purchasing an additional 3,627 shares during the period. Finally, Caprock Group LLC boosted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 263.0% in the 4th quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 7,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,079,000 after purchasing an additional 5,324 shares during the period. 87.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, Director Bruce L. Claflin sold 200 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.80, for a total value of $108,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,068.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on IDXX shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $655.00 to $570.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $620.00 to $596.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $580.38.

Shares of IDXX stock opened at $508.26 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $502.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $527.35. The company has a market capitalization of $41.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.20, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.33. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $372.50 and a twelve month high of $583.39.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $964.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $965.43 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 63.66% and a net margin of 23.26%. As a group, research analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 11.03 EPS for the current year.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

