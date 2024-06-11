Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) Shares Purchased by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Free Report) by 514.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,688 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,995 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Incyte were worth $1,425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of INCY. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Incyte by 1.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,159,419 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,280,150,000 after purchasing an additional 289,882 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Incyte by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,922,045 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $226,577,000 after buying an additional 120,838 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Incyte by 119.6% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,691,827 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $169,020,000 after acquiring an additional 1,465,792 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Incyte by 56.6% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,684,621 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $155,053,000 after acquiring an additional 970,668 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Incyte by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,127,688 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $122,917,000 after acquiring an additional 119,389 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.97% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Incyte from $88.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Incyte in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Incyte from $69.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Incyte in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Incyte from $92.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.69.

In other news, insider Thomas Tray sold 1,093 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.91, for a total value of $64,388.63. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,274,458.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INCY opened at $59.40 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a current ratio of 3.47. Incyte Co. has a 1 year low of $50.27 and a 1 year high of $67.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.34 billion, a PE ratio of 18.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.74.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $880.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $935.85 million. Incyte had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 19.78%. Analysts forecast that Incyte Co. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib) for treatment of intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis, polycythemia vera, and steroid-refractory acute graft-versus-host disease; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab) for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in liquid and solid tumor types; ICLUSIG (ponatinib) to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and Philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and ZYNYZ (retifanlimab-dlwr) to treat adults with metastatic or recurrent locally advanced Merkel cell carcinoma, as well as OPZELURA cream for treatment of atopic dermatitis.

