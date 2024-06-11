International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) Shares Sold by Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC

Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC lessened its stake in International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT – Free Report) by 80.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 160,000 shares during the quarter. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in International Game Technology were worth $1,096,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of International Game Technology during the fourth quarter worth $35,011,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in International Game Technology by 36.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,208,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,949,000 after purchasing an additional 594,552 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in International Game Technology by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,600,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,533,000 after purchasing an additional 35,911 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in International Game Technology by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 105,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,212,000 after purchasing an additional 21,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in International Game Technology by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 257,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,818,000 after purchasing an additional 5,648 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.33% of the company’s stock.

IGT opened at $21.15 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59. The company has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of 20.14 and a beta of 1.94. International Game Technology PLC has a 52 week low of $18.90 and a 52 week high of $33.99.

International Game Technology ( NYSE:IGT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.17. International Game Technology had a return on equity of 20.84% and a net margin of 4.98%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that International Game Technology PLC will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. International Game Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.19%.

Several research firms recently commented on IGT. Truist Financial lowered their target price on International Game Technology from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on International Game Technology from $40.00 to $33.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised International Game Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $24.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, May 30th. StockNews.com downgraded International Game Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on International Game Technology in a report on Friday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.00.

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides gaming technology products and services in the United States, Canada, Italy, The United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Lottery, Global Gaming, and PlayDigital. The company designs, sells, operates, and leases a suite of point-of-sale machines that reconciles lottery funds between the retailer and lottery authority; provides online lottery transaction processing systems; produces instant ticket games; and offers printing services, such as instant ticket marketing plans and graphic design, programming, packaging, shipping, and delivery services, as well as iLottery solutions and services.

